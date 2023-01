In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian military change into civilian clothes to identify Ukrainian partisans.

The mayor of Melitopol Oleksandr Fedorov announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Answering the question whether the occupiers in Melitopol change into civilian clothes to buy alcohol, the mayor noted that the occupiers do change, but for another purpose - the identification of resistance representatives in the city.

"Today, on the territory of the city of Melitopol, there are more Russian military, Russian intelligence officers than the remaining population. They really change into civilian, but they do it more because of the resistance of our residents," said Fedorov.

He said that the disguised occupiers in civilian clothes go to markets, supermarkets and courtyards and listen to what the locals are talking about - thus they are looking for Melitopol partisans and those people who are actively resisting.

Because of this, people's distrust of each other reigns in the city.

"And today, you know, there is total distrust in the temporarily occupied territory - the neighbor with the neighbor is no longer talking, because they do not understand to whom he will transmit this information," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction on January 2 in the areas of the settlements of Tokmak, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Polohy and Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, of 2 ammunition depots and about 10 units of enemy equipment.

In addition, about 260 invaders were killed and wounded.