The proposal of the propagandists of Russia's war against Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow (Vladimir Gundyayev) and the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), of a Christmas truce is an element of propaganda and a cynical trap. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.

Podoliak reacted to today's so-called "peace initiative" of Gundyaev, who called for a cease-fire and a Christmas truce from 12 p.m. on January 6 to 12 a.m. on January 7, "so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of Christmas." At the same time, Gundyaev called the genocide of Ukrainians by the Russians "internecine conflict."

"The Russian Orthodox Church is not an authority for global Orthodoxy and acts only as a "propagandist of war." The Russian Orthodox Church called for the genocide of Ukrainians, encouraged mass killings and insists on even greater militarization of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the statement of the Russian Orthodox Church about the "Christmas truce" is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda," Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization.

On January 3, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers this year could simultaneously go on a new offensive from the north or east.

On December 29, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that Russia would announce a new wave of mobilization on January 5 or 9.