Today, January 5, the Russian invaders attacked the central part of Kherson, resulting in the death of a 18-year-old man. This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the occupiers hit a house in the center of Kherson. A 18-year-old man died on the spot due to injuries.

"The Russian occupiers have just attacked the central part of Kherson - they hit a house. A 18-year-old man died on the spot from injuries," Regional Military Administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, Russian troops shelled the Kherson Region more than 70 times.

In addition, 3 trolleybuses were completely destroyed and another 16 were damaged after the Russian military shelled the Khersonelektrotrans enterprise in Kherson.

Also, the Russian occupiers blew up the power plant in Beryslav in the Kherson Region, the center of which was shelled on the morning of January 2. It was known about 5 injured, of which 3 are in serious condition.

On the eve of the New Year in the Kherson Region, a 13-year-old teenager came under fire twice from the Russian invaders.