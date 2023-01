AFU Destroy 810 Occupiers And Down Enemy's Aircraft And Helicopter. General Staff Names Russian Losses Per Day

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 810 invaders and shot down an enemy aircraft and a helicopter. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost more than 109,000 of its military.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy on January 5 were approximately:

personnel - about 109,720 (+ 810) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,041 (+ 3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,108 (+ 2) units,

artillery systems - 2,051 (+ 12) units,

MLRS - 426 (+ 2) units,

air defense systems - 215 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 284 (+ 1) units,

helicopters - 271 (+ 1) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,844 (+ 2),

cruise missiles - 723 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 16 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,759 (+ 14) units,

special equipment - 182 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft and a Ка-52 attack helicopter. Ukrainian aviation launched 20 strikes on the occupiers.

Also, two key vessels of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy - the heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov and the heavy aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov are disabled.

Meanwhile, in the Bakhmut direction, the invaders tried to storm one of the forward positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but as a result of the counterattack of the Ukrainian border guards and the military of the Armed Forces, they lost their own positions.