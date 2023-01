The Ministry of Economy preliminarily estimates the GDP growth in 2022 at the level of 30.4%. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decline in Ukraine's GDP by the end of 2022 is estimated at 30.4% (±2%)... This is objectively the worst result since independence, but better than most experts expected at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when estimates ranged from 40% to 50% fall in GDP and deeper," the report says.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko noted that during 2022, Ukraine's economy suffered the largest losses and damages caused by Russia in the entire history of independence.

"In turn, the successes of the defense forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, the coordinated work of the government and business, the indomitable spirit of the population, the speed of restoration of destroyed/damaged critical infrastructure objects by domestic services, as well as systematic financial support from international partners made it possible to maintain the economic front and to continue moving towards victory," she said.

At the same time, in December, the drop in GDP is estimated at the level of -34% (±2%), respectively, in the fourth quarter - a drop at the level of 35.5% (±2%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2022, the GDP of Ukraine decreased by 15.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021, by 37.2% in the second quarter of 2022, and by 30.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

In early December, the Ministry of Economy predicted that due to Russia's shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the fall in GDP in November could amount to 41%, according to the results of the year, the economy would shrink by 33.2%-33.5%.

In 2021, GDP increased by 3.4%.