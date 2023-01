In the Luhansk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine gained a foothold in Bilohorivka, from the Kharkiv direction they are gradually moving forward. The situation in the Luhansk Region was told by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in the telethon.

It is noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine secured their positions in Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. In the area of the village, shelling does not stop.

From the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian military is gradually moving forward, liberating the territory of the Luhansk Region.

"Yes, it's not happening fast, as many people would like. But there is a huge invasion of personnel and equipment. Plus, when they (the occupiers - Ed.) saw that they are a little sinking in the direction of Kreminna, they began to transfer additional forces and equipment there," said Haidai.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration noted that the reinforcements for Russians are freshly mobilized and prisoners recruited by the "Wagnerites."

In addition, it is possible to intensify hostilities after the temperature drops, since heavy equipment will be easier to advance - both Ukrainian and Russian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, security forces closed exits from the occupied village of Tytarivka in the Starobilsk District and are looking for those who cooperate with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village.

In addition, explosions in the warehouses of the invaders with ammunition forced the invaders to move the warehouses as far from the front as possible and carry ammunition from Luhansk.

Meanwhile, the Russian private military company Wagner began recruiting prisoners from correctional institutions of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.