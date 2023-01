Norway has sent 10,000 more artillery shells to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, European Pravda reports.

The artillery shells can be used in several types of artillery installations, including in the М109, which Norway had previously transferred to Ukraine.

"It is important for the security of Europe and Norway that Ukraine can resist the Russian attack. Ukraine needs international support in the form of military equipment and training of its own forces. Norway has made a significant contribution during 2022 and will continue to contribute to supporting Ukraine in 2023," said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

The artillery shells were taken from the depots of the Ministry of Defense, taking into account the consequences for the national defense system.

"Ukraine needs support quickly, and therefore we continue to assess what we can sacrifice from the structure of the Armed Forces. In parallel, we are studying what we can purchase directly from the manufacturer, so that we can then transfer," Gram said.

Recall that earlier Norway sent 10 bridges to Ukraine to restore travel in the areas affected by hostilities.

In addition, Norway will provide Ukraine with USD 100 million to restore infrastructure.