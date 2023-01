Russia Moving Strategic Aviation Inland, But Cruise Missiles Still Able To Strike At Ukraine

After two attacks on the air base in Engels (Saratov Region), the Russian military command decided to move its strategic aviation east, deep into Russia.

It is reported by British intelligence.

It notes that now the Russians are transferring bombers Tu-22M3 and Ту-95MS to air bases located in the east.

They added that these aircraft will still be able to take off and strike at Ukraine, since cruise missiles have a range of about five thousand kilometers. However, long-haul flights will make aircraft maintenance difficult. It is noted that in the end this will lead to further exhaustion of the limited number of flight hours these outdated aircraft have.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian long-range strategic aircraft will continue in 2023 to participate in the war in Ukraine and 2023.

It is known that Russia keeps 8 ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, another 9 in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 5 carriers with 72 Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that there are more Russian forces on the territory of Belarus, but at the moment they are not preparing for a new attack on Ukraine from the north.

In addition, Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine and plans new offensives.