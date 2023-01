Two key vessels of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy - the heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov and the heavy aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov, are disabled.

This was reported by Guildhall's own source in the intelligence community.

"Heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov of the Southern Fleet of the Russian Navy, which is under repair, will not be commissioned on time. It was established that of the elements of the onboard equipment only the navigation system is in working condition, all other equipment is not ready for operation," the reconnaissance said.

It is reported that it did not pass the necessary tests, and a nuclear reactor was not launched, as well as a radiation protection system. It has been found that the obsolete protection of graphite rods, made in 1980, is damaged by corrosion.

According to available information, most of the quality components are absent due to the inability to produce them by Russian factories.

The intelligence also reported that another ship of the Southern Fleet of the Russian Navy, the heavy aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov, is also in critical emergency condition.

"In preparation for moving the aircraft carrier from the dock to the factory for further repairs, it was discovered that the ship could not move under its own power. It was decided to tow the ship, but it turned out that the norm of survivability could not be sustained due to deep corrosion of the decks below the third, outer hull of the ship, as well as the presence of water in the holds. Accordingly, there is a risk that during towing the ship will capsize to one side or sink, so the towing was postponed indefinitely," the source informed.

At the same time, the report says that the crews of both ships were formed. The numerical composition of the crew of the aircraft carrier Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov was brought to the norm of martial law. The crew of the heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov was formed and is preparing to arrive on the ship.

It is worth noting that the heavy cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov is the only carrier cruiser of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy, and the heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is one of the three missile cruisers of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

