Metinvest Group has appointed Roman Slobodianiuk as Acting Director General of Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Roman Slobodianiuk has been appointed Acting Director General of Zaporizhstal of the Metinvest Group. Oleksandr Myronenko, who is still part-time head of Zaporizhstal, will continue to work as the company's operating director. Roman's career began in 2012 with the Zaporizhstal plant. He worked in a working specialty in a hot rolling shop. The next step was to work in the department of continuous improvement as a manager. Already in 2013, Slobodianiuk headed the newly created division of the plant - the workshop of metal products, which under his leadership in a short time showed high efficiency, supported by economic indicators," the report said.

According to the report, in 2018 Slobodianiuk was appointed deputy production director - head of the production department of the Zaporizhstal plant, and in 2019-2022 he worked in the operations directorate of Metinvest Group as production director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Zaporizhstal reduced steel production 3.9 times to 86,000 tons.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the plant reduced steel production by 0.1% to 3,778,200 tons, increasing pig iron output by 0.1% to 4,473,500 tons, while rolled products output remained at the level of 2020 - 3,204,000 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.