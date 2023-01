Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes that Russia no longer poses a military threat to the world.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the State Government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, attacks inside the Russian Federation will continue and will move further and further into the territory.

Regarding the responsibility of Ukraine in these strikes, Budanov did not say anything but promised to inform after the end of the war.

The Defense Intelligence also hopes that Ukraine will receive Bradley fighting vehicles from the United States.

"There is hope for the delivery of American Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine in the near future. We are waiting for them. We really hope for them. This will significantly increase the combat capability of our units," he said.

He also emphasized that there is no need to fear the transformation of Russia, it will only benefit the whole world.

"Russia no longer poses a military threat to the world, it's just a fiction," Budanov said.

The only problem, he said, remains the Russian nuclear arsenal and the uncontrolled regime, which will lead "the whole world to understand the need for denuclearization of Russia or, at least, international supervision of its nuclear arsenal."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian leadership decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.

Budanov emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suffering from cancer for a long time, but the war must be ended before his death.