Russia’s Ministry of Defense hides failures at the front in a new way – ISW

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has again changed the rhetoric and format of its daily briefings on the war in Ukraine in order to divert attention from its failures.

This is reported in another report by ISW analysts.

Since January 3, in the briefings of the occupiers, particular attention has been drawn to the strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, which often have no operational significance. At the same time, much less is said about unsuccessful ground attacks.

The updated summaries also focus on small population centers and group strikes by target type rather than location, making it difficult for audiences to geo-reference and verify reported strikes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously tried to emulate the Ukrainian General Staff in the format of summaries in response to widespread criticism by bloggers about the lack of transparency in official coverage of the war after a series of failures in the fall of 2022.

