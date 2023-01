The Russian Wagner private military company began recruiting prisoners from correctional facilities in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, Wagner began to recruit prisoners from Chechnya, convicted mainly for political activities.

It is indicated that recruitment to the Wagner company is carried out in the colony-settlement 3 of the city of Argun, as well as in the correctional colony 2 of the village of Chernokozovo. Colony workers are prohibited from disclosing information about recruitment under threat of punishment.

Currently, it is known that more than 50 prisoners have been recruited from both these colonies to the ranks of the Wagner company. The Defense Intelligence clarified that most of these prisoners were convicted on fabricated cases.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Wagner received weapons from North Korea to strengthen the forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, founder of Wagner Prigozhin was skeptical about the so-called forecast for 2023 of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and called it erotic fantasies.