United States does not confirm elimination of HIMARS systems in Ukraine, but might provide additional MLRSes

The White House said that there is no confirmation to reports from Moscow that the Russian military destroyed US-supplied HIMARS surface-to-air missiles in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by The Hill, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a progress report on Tuesday that missile and airstrikes in eastern Ukraine destroyed "two launch pads for US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems."

US national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday: "I've seen Russian claims that they hit the HIMAR systems, and in response to that, we don't have any information to support that report."

Kirby added that the Russians have released similar messages before, suggesting it was part of President Vladimir Putin's disinformation campaign.

"Let's be very frank. This is Russia's war against Ukraine," Kirby said.

"And Putin can claim as much as he wants that this is some kind of struggle against the West, that this is vital for his security, that this is the United States against Russia, that this is NATO against Russia - we all know that this is complete nonsense," he continued.

"Russia is the one who committed violence against the Ukrainian people on a scale that is completely historic and unprecedented. And we provide and will continue to provide them with the systems and assistance they need for self-defense," Kirby emphasized.

Kirby said that the Biden’s administration may provide Ukraine with additional HIMARS.

Last month, Congress approved a USD 45 billion aid package for Ukraine, coinciding with a historic visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke at the Capitol and met with President Biden, who announced an additional USD 2 billion in support, including the coveted Patriot missile defense battery.

In September, the Biden administration committed to supplying Ukraine with at least 18 HIMARS, in addition to at least 16 known to be in the field in August.

Kirby said on Wednesday that HIMARS give Ukraine "a standoff distance, a defensive capability."

"Obviously, they can also deliver offensive strikes," he added, "but the bottom line is that they give them range, distance and space in that part of Ukraine where there is a lot of open terrain. So, HIMARS have proven their effectiveness, and we will continue to support Ukraine with weapons systems, as you heard from the president, for as long as it takes."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion. It includes, in particular, the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex with ammunition.