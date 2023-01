Yesterday, January 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft and a Ka-52 attack helicopter. Ukrainian aviation made 20 strikes on the occupiers.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff on Facebook.

Thus, in the eastern direction, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

In addition, Ukrainian aviation carried out 20 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

It is noted that military rocket troops and artillery hit three control points of the occupiers, four more areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, as well as two warehouses with ammunition.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian troops continue to focus their efforts on the Bakhmut direction but have had no success in the Avdiyivka and Kupiyansk directions after the offensive.

In the evening, it was known that during the day the aircraft of the AFU struck 17 strikes against the Russian occupiers.