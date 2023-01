Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that as a result of the hostilities, Bakhmut has been destroyed for more than 60%. The town lives under constant shelling.

He announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, our soldiers bravely defend the town and prevent the Russian invaders from advancing - the enemy has been pushed outside the town.

People are being killed in the town due to constant shelling.

“The enemy is pushed back to their previous positions, i.e. beyond the town limits... Our defenders bravely defend Bakhmut and prevent the enemy from advancing. But, unfortunately, the town itself suffers from this, which is more than 60% destroyed. Constant shelling continues. Yes, today as a result of artillery shelling in Bakhmut, two civilians - two women – were killed,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

It is worth noting that Bakhmut is one of the most complicated areas on the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 4, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization.

On January 3, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that this year, the Russian invaders may simultaneously launch a new offensive from the north or east.

On December 29, Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia would announce a new wave of mobilization on January 5 or 9.