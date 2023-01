The Cabinet of Ministers introduced military registration from the age of 16. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for military registration, which in particular provides for military registration from the age of 16.

"Conscripts between the ages of 16 and 27 must register for military service," the message reads.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1487 of December 30, 2022 "On approval of the Procedure for the organization and maintenance of military records of conscripts and reservists", taking personal primary and personal military records in state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, in institutions and organizations are subject to citizens of Ukraine from the number of conscripts aged from 16 (in the year they turn 17) to 27 years old.

Previously, citizens between the ages of 17 and 27 were subject to military registration by state bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.

In October, the Verkhovna Rada made military registration voluntary for women who do not have a profession related to medical activity.