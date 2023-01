Hottest Battles Will Be In March During Liberation Of Our Territories - Defense Intelligence Head Budanov

Ukraine is planning a serious counteroffensive in the spring, at which time "hot" battles will take place with the Russian invaders. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News on Wednesday, January 4.

Budanov said he expects the fighting to be "hottest" in March, as Ukraine plans a major offensive in the spring to liberate the country from Russian occupation forces.

"This is when we will see more liberation of territories and the result of defeating the Russian Federation. This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to Donbas," the head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

Budanov emphasized that Ukraine's goal, which it will achieve, is to return to the borders of 1991, which are recognized by all subjects of international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization.

On January 3, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that this year the Russian invaders may simultaneously launch a new offensive from the north or east.

On December 29, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia will announce a new wave of mobilization on January 5 or 9.