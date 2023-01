Until the Ukrainian territory is cleared of the Russian invaders, the Ukrainians do not receive the property taken from them in Crimea, and the war criminals are not extradited, Ukraine will not stop resisting the Russian occupation forces. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Wednesday, January 4.

"No one will stop... until the Russians flee from Ukraine, return the stolen houses and apartments in Crimea to the Ukrainians, and hand over the authors of "SVO"/military, will not study the meaning of the concept of "international law," Podoliak stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia can only end with the victory of one of the parties. There can be no compromises with the occupiers.

On December 22, Podoliak said that Ukraine would receive the necessary military aid, and Russia would lose the war it started.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.