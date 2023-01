Explosions at the occupiers' warehouses with ammunition forced the occupiers to move the warehouses as far as possible from the front and transport ammunition from Luhansk.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"The Russian occupying forces have a problem with logistics. Because it is not the first time that warehouses with ammunition explode. Therefore, near Luhansk there is a queue of trucks for 10 km, if not more. And they send these trucks two or three at time to the front line, there they are reloaded in military Kamazs, Urals. But this is not a way out of the situation, and still they try to make small warehouses. But, as we saw in Svatove, all these warehouses are seen by our military, they blow them up," Haidai noted.

According to him, because of this, the Russians have problems at the front. In particular, where they have artillery crews.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces of Ukraine hit the ammunition depot of the Russian occupying forces in the occupied territory of Svatove, Luhansk Region.

On Monday, January 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the strike by the Ukrainian military on the building of the vocational school in the occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region, where several hundred mobilized Russians were killed.