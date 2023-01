Romanian President Iohannis Expresses To Zelenskyy His Concern About New Law On National Minorities

In a telephone conversation, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis expressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his concern about the new law on national minorities recently adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. This is stated in a message on the website of the President of Romania, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President of Romania referred in detail to the law on national minorities recently adopted by Ukraine, which caused concern and dissatisfaction of the Romanian authorities and representatives of the Romanian community in Ukraine. President Klaus Iohannis asked President Zelenskyy to quickly find a solution to solve and eliminate these problems," the message reads.

It is noted that the Presidents agreed that in the near future the foreign ministers of the two countries will hold discussions on the bilateral solution of these issues.

The President of Romania also recalled the consistent and multidimensional support provided by Romania to Ukraine, both through direct aid, support for refugees, provision of generators, facilitation of grain transit, and through support for European integration of Ukraine, adoption of sanctions against Russia and, accordingly, actions aimed at international isolation of Russia.

In this context, Iohannis said that Romania will continue to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as it is needed.

It is noted that, for his part, Zelenskyy thanked for the multidimensional and extremely consistent support provided by Romania since the beginning of the war, and emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine, especially in the face of increasingly aggressive Russian attacks.

Regarding issues related to the Romanian minority, Zelenskyy expressed his full openness to finding solutions so that the Romanian community in Ukraine enjoys the same rights as the Ukrainian community in Romania.

In turn, Zelenskyy also reported on his conversation with Iohannis in Telegram.

"I agreed with Klaus Iohannis on steps for the further development of Ukrainian-Romanian cooperation, primarily in the defense sector. I thanked Romania for its solidarity and support in resisting Russian aggression. We discussed the peace formula and issues of the bilateral agenda," he wrote.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not mention the law on national minorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new law on national minorities. Adoption of this law is one of the requirements for Ukraine's application to the European Union.