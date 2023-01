Technologies Of More Than 10 American And Western Companies Found In One Of Downed Shaheds - CNN Exclusive

Inside one of the Iranian kamikaze drones shot down last autumn in Ukraine, parts manufactured by more than a dozen American and Western companies were found. This was reported by CNN in an exclusive article on Wednesday, January 4.

The publication writes that it exclusively received information from Ukrainian intelligence that details of the production of American and Western companies were found in one of the Shaheds shot down in the autumn.

"Of the 52 components that the Ukrainians removed from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, 40 were likely manufactured by 13 different American companies, according to the assessment. The remaining 12 components were manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan and China," the article said.

According to experts, one of the main problems is that it is much easier for Russian and Iranian officials to create shell companies to purchase equipment and avoid sanctions than for Western governments to expose these shell companies, which can sometimes take years, CNN notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that most parts of Iranian drones are produced by companies in the USA, Europe and other allied countries.

On January 2, the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat reported that the Russian Federation most often uses Iranian Shahed drones to attempt to strike Kyiv.

On the night of January 2, 22 aerial targets were shot down in Kyiv during an air alert.