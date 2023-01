Ukraine Will Receive AMX-10RC Wheeled Armored Vehicles From France. What Is Equipment Capable Of

France is going to transfer AMX-10RC heavy armored vehicles equipped with bulletproof armor to Ukraine.

The French publication Le Figaro reports on the supply of these combat armored vehicles.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy to transfer the AMX-10RC. The Ukrainian President confirmed this information.

How many such vehicles will come to Ukraine is currently unknown, but the parties are negotiating the transfer of other armored vehicles. Now the French army is deregistering various types of equipment, so it can transfer it to Ukraine.

What AMX-10RC is capable of

The AMX-10RC armored combat vehicle is a highly mobile reconnaissance vehicle. The AMX-10 can be used for reconnaissance missions as well as fire support for infantry during combat. The machine is armed with a 105-mm cannon.

In addition, the AMX-10RC is capable of firing 105 mm high-explosive munitions for effective battlefield support. But not protected from adequate threats and vulnerable to 30 mm guns.

Characteristics of a light "tank":

wheel base 6x6;

hydropneumatic suspension allows to change the clearance in the range of 21-60 cm;

steering with side turn like a tank;

280 horsepower diesel engine;

maximum speed - up to 80 km/h on the highway and up to 7.2 km/h on water;

range - 800 kilometers;

welded aluminum armor with protection against medium caliber weapons;

four smoke grenade launchers in the rear part of the tower;

the main armament is a medium-range 105 mm gun. Able to fire high-explosive, anti-tank, armor-piercing subcaliber and smoke ammunition;

auxiliary weapons - 7.62 mm twin machine gun. Some models have an additional machine gun;

crew - 4 people.

In total, 247 AMX-10 wheeled tanks are in service with the French army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation for the decision to transfer light tanks and Bastion armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.