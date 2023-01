Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suffering from cancer for a long time, but the war must be ended before he dies. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the American TV channel ABC News on Wednesday, January 4.

Budanov reported that the Russian dictator has been ill for a long time, the intelligence received information about this directly from people close to Putin, including his entourage. After the death of the president, there will be a transfer of power in the Russian Federation.

"Putin has been ill for a long time, a very long time. I think he will die very quickly. I hope so," Budanov said.

When asked by the presenter what will happen after Putin's death, Budanov replied that "this war must be finished before he (Putin) dies."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine is planning a serious counteroffensive in the spring.

On January 3, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that this year the Russian invaders may simultaneously launch a new offensive from the north or east.

On December 29, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia will announce a new wave of mobilization on January 5 or 9.