Zelenskyy Thanks Macron For Decision To Transfer Light Tanks And Bastion Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

In a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to transfer light tanks and Bastion armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Had a long and detailed conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the current situation. Thanked for the decision to transfer light tanks and Bastion to Ukraine, as well as for intensifying work with partners in the same direction. Agreed on further cooperation on significantly strengthening our air defense and other defense capabilities. Also agreed to work on the implementation of the peace formula," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron and noted that his leadership accelerates Ukraine's victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 1, Macron published a post in Ukrainian on his Facebook page with a promise to help build a "just and durable peace."

France has transferred Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine and plans to provide Caesar self-propelled artillery installations in the first quarter of 2023.

Ukraine agreed with France on the training of Air Force officers for the new air defense system.