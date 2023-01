Russia is preparing for a new massive attack on Ukraine, the exact date of which depends on many factors. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that preparing for an attack is a complex process. The average interval between the use of missile weapons of the Russian Federation is a week or two.

"This is the selection of targets, carrying out reconnaissance, preliminary reconnaissance, this is the preparation of missiles, crews, aircraft that will carry out the strike, and other issues related to coordination... And after the strikes, it is necessary to conduct preliminary reconnaissance again, to clarify what the results are," Skibitskyi said.

The date of the new attack, he said, will depend on how many missiles the enemy plans to use.

"We see that now the aviation is training, flying from one airfield to another, there is a training of the crews regarding the strikes for the past day. So, the process of preparation for the next shelling is underway," emphasized the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

In addition, a lot will depend on the weather.

"Right now, the weather is just normal for the use of advanced weapons. Shaheds now, as a rule, work in the dark, and missile weapons can be used during the day. And now the weather, at least in Kyiv, is appropriate," Skibitskyi clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that the Russian Federation most often uses Iranian Shahed drones to attempt to strike Kyiv.

On the night of January 2, 22 aerial targets were shot down in Kyiv during an air alert.

Also, on the night of January 2, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Kh-59 missile and three Shaheds in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.