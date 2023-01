Commission For Election Of NACB Director Will Submit 3 Candidates For Approval To Cabinet By March

The commission for the election of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) director intends to submit 3 candidates for the post for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers by March.

The commission announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"By spring, the candidacies will be submitted for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the commission reported.

The body noted that 3 candidacies will be submitted, but only one will be approved.

In late 2022, anonymous testing of candidates for the position on knowledge of legislation took place.

68 candidates took part in this testing and passed.

Previously, 74 people were admitted to this stage of the competition.

The next stage is anonymous testing of general abilities.

It will take place on January 13, and January 14 has been designated as a reserve day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 7 women will compete for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. Among them are Olena Duma, Oksana Kvasha, Veronika Plotnikova, Liudmyla Suhak, Olena Cheriomukha, Yuliya Yatsyk and Valeriya Kolomyets.

78 candidates submitted documents to participate in the competition for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. 3 candidates for the post of the NABU director were not admitted to the competition, one withdrew his candidacy.