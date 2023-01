In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers tried to storm one of the advanced positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but as a result of the counterattack of the Ukrainian border guards and the military of the AFU, they lost their own. This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Under the cover of artillery, the occupiers tried to storm one of the advanced Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut direction.

"The border guards waited for artillery shelling in shelters, and when the enemy's infantry approached, they opened fire. The assault attempt failed, the enemy suffered losses and began to run away," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

It is noted that the border guards, together with the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, counterattacked and occupied enemy positions. The enemy continued to withdraw in depth.

It is reported that the Ukrainian side destroyed 9 occupiers, and about 20 others were wounded.

"Currently, the Defense Forces have advanced 300 meters and are securing new positions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry showed how Ukrainian artillery covered enemy fortifications near Bakhmut. Almost all the invaders were destroyed by accurate hits.

The British Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army has reduced its activity in the Bakhmut area, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area have received reinforcements. They will not be able to capture Bakhmut in the near future.