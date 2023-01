The Russians are gradually turning the Mariupol sea port into a military base. In late December, all residents of Mariupol were dismissed from the port (with the exception of individual collaborating specialists) and workers were brought in from Russia.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, told about this in the Telegram channel.

In the port, work has begun on dividing berths into conventionally civilian and conventionally military ones.

"Due to silting of the channel, ships with small equipment, such as the RM3 river-sea class, can still enter the water area of the port. However, this is not an obstacle to the establishment of the supply of military equipment in the spring shipping period. For now, we are recording individual unsystematic calls to the port of RM3 with building materials and containers of unknown content," Andriushchenko said.

Also, according to him, some workers from Mariupol were "seconded" to Crimea in the third decade of December. After that, contact with them was lost, their whereabouts are unknown to relatives.

In addition, Andriushchenko noted that the movement of enemy equipment has resumed towards the north of the Donetsk Region. It is also reported about a large accumulation of military equipment and manpower before entering Berdiansk from the Mariupol ring.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Mariupol spent the New Year without heating, gas and electricity.

In addition, the occupiers are taking medical equipment and workers from Donetsk to Mariupol.