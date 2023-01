Military intelligence of Ukraine records the activation of the partisan movement in Russia.

This was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, on the night of January 4 in Russia, partisans once again stopped the movement of civilian trains and military echelons on the section of the Trans-Siberian Railway near Krasnoyarsk.

"In the new year, this is at least the sixth case of the destruction of signaling, centralization and blocking blocks on the railways in various regions of Russia, which leads to violations in the schedules of the movement of military echelons," the intelligence said.

The authority notes that last year about 40 such cases were recorded, as well as cases of destruction of railway transformers and locomotives.

A significant intensification of rail partisans in Russia took place after the Kremlin announced a partial mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh took responsibility for setting fire to a barracks with Russian military personnel in the settlement of Radianskyi on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

In October 2022, a section of the railway was blown up in the Bryansk Oblast of Russia, 20 kilometers from the border with Belarus.