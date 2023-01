Russia is redeploying new military units to the north of Crimea to hold the occupied territories. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, noted that the Russians are currently making every effort to preserve the so-called land corridor to Crimea.

"This was their idea of capturing the Donetsk Region, the coast of the Sea of Azov, and their plans were also to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea. But the occupying country could not implement any plans in Ukraine. Considering that our foreign partners supply us with new types of weapons, the so-called land corridor to Crimea is, of course, not safe. Ukraine will strike Russian positions throughout the occupied territory," Cherniak said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence added that the invaders are bringing new military units to the north of Crimea. They also continue to build defense structures both in the north of the temporarily occupied peninsula and in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region.

"They are losing, so they create defensive structures where they can, realizing that they will have to conduct combat operations on these lines," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Crimea, annexed by Russia, will be returned to Ukraine by a combined means - with the help of military force and diplomacy.