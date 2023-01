The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for military registration. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Changes awaiting Ukrainians:

now conscripts will be able to transfer data about themselves to military commissariats through the Diia application, in particular when changing their place of residence;

conscripts between the ages of 16 and 27 must register for the military (prior, citizens aged 17 to 27 were subject to military registration);

among women, only those with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty should register for military service, all others can do so at their own will;

conscripts can be accepted for work or training only if there is confirmation that they are on the military register;

all employment centers will provide information on unemployed conscripts;

diplomatic authorities will keep military records among Ukrainians who are abroad, they must "facilitate the return" of conscripts to Ukraine during mobilization;

if a Ukrainian stays abroad for up to three months, he may not register for military service there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.

In October, the Verkhovna Rada made military registration voluntary for women who do not have a profession related to medical activity.