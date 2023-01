Russians Will Advance On Kharkiv To Cut It Off From Kyiv - Kharkiv Garrison Head Melnyk 20:15

Russians Can Activate Heavy Equipment At Front With Onset Of Frost - Eastern Group Of Forces 19:01

Ukraine Increases Russian Oil Transit Tariff By 18.3% 21:32

Zaluzhnyi Tells American General Milley About Change In The Operational And Strategic Situation At Front 20:39