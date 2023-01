Planned power outages have been introduced in the Kyiv Region since January 3.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Civil Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the decision of Ukrenergo, planned power outages have been introduced in the Kyiv Region. For the uniformity and sequence of outages, DTEK is introducing a new stabilization shutdown schedule that takes into account the current situation in the power system," he said.

He added that it is important to use electricity sparingly and use energy-consuming appliances alternately, turn off unnecessary lighting and appliances.

"The enemy wants to leave us without light and heat. We have to understand the situation and keep our civilian front," the governor urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, Kuleba stated that the Kyiv Region is fully supplied with electricity and therefore emergency and planned blackouts will not be applied in the region for the time being.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.

Halushchenko noted that due to significant damage to both the generation and power transmission systems, until the end of the heating season, electricity supply restriction schedules will have to be applied, but they must be controlled.