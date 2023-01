Enemy Mercilessly Destroys Infrastructure Of Cities Along Right Bank Of Dnieper In Kherson And Zaporizhzhia Re

The enemy is destroying the civil infrastructure of cities and villages along the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 25 settlements were affected in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The enemy does not stop shelling the civil infrastructure of cities and towns along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civil infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions was hit," the General Staff said.

More than 15 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

Among them are Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Kotliarivka and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region and Makiyivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 25 settlements.

In particular, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane and Maryinka of the Donetsk Region.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar and Mykilske in the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlivsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the area of 10 settlements, the Russians are concentrating on the Bakhmut direction.

At night, the occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles, damaging infrastructure.