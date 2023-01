Ukraine expects the American Patriot system to be deployed as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun.

This was announced today at a briefing by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

"We ended last year with a revolutionary decision to provide Ukraine with American Patriot systems, which was agreed upon by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden. We expect the Patriots to be deployed as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun," Kuleba said.

On December 21, the United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion. It includes, in particular, the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex with ammunition.