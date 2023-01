Telegram channel called Soldier's Widows of Russia appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to close the country's borders to men and announce a large-scale mobilization.

This is stated in a publication posted on the channel on January 3.

In the published post, it is said that the entire Western world has united to oppose Russia. For this reason, the country needs large-scale mobilization.

The authors of the post note that there are tens of millions of men of military age in Russia. You can allegedly rely on them to repel the enemy.

At the same time, the message says that these men will not be able to do anything just sitting at home.

"But what will our men be able to do, sitting at home, without skillful command, supply and equipment? Mobilization is what will give them the opportunity to save themselves," the post reads.

The authors of the appeal call on Putin to close the borders of Russia so that those men who have not yet been mobilized cannot leave the country. The Russian president is also expected to announce a large-scale mobilization.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia will announce a new wave of mobilization on January 5 or 9.

As earlier reported, in the first half of December, a number of Russian mass media reported that the leadership of the Russian Federation intends to start a new wave of mobilization. It is planned for the beginning of 2023.