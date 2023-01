New batch of Iranian drones due to arrive in Russia – Defense Intelligence

Another batch of kamikaze drones should arrive in the Russian Federation from Iran, however, it is not yet known how many there will be.

Representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi told about this in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

"To date, they have used approximately 660 Shahed drones. The contract provides for 1,750. It takes time for their delivery and preparation," says Skibitskyi.

He noted that the occupiers have used the large number of drones in recent days, and these "stockpiles" need to be replenished.

"According to our data, now they will have another delivery batch. We will clarify how much it will be. As a rule, before this, they delivered batches of 250-300 pieces. Let's see how it will be this time," said Skibitskyi.

As earlier reported, Ukraine uses much more expensive anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down cheap drones.

On January 2, Spokesperson for the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat reported that the Russian Federation most often uses Iranian Shahed drones to attempt to strike Kyiv.

On the night of January 2, 22 aerial targets were shot down in Kyiv during an air alert.

Also, on the night of January 2, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Kh-59 missile and three Shahed missiles in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.