The Russians have been preparing for massive missile attacks for 1.5-2 weeks. The next attack might take place this week.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told about this in an interview for RBC-Ukraine.

Skibitskyi reminded that massive shelling began on October 10-11. Then they were weekly, then they were an interval of two weeks. According to him, the occupiers need this period for preparation, because it is a complicated process.

"This is the selection of targets, conducting reconnaissance, pre-reconnaissance, the preparation of missiles, crews, aircraft that will carry out the attack, and other issues related to coordination. After all, drones are also used for conducting reconnaissance, combat carrier aircraft. And after the task strikes again need to be investigated, to clarify the results, etc. Therefore, a week or two is the average interval between the use of missile weapons. Statistics show this," he said.

To a clarifying question about when the next massive missile strike might take place, the representative of the Defense Intelligence said: "It could be earlier (on January 9-10. - Ed.). It will depend on how many missiles they will use, how many today in they are ready. We can see that now the aviation is training, flying from one airfield to another, there is training of the crews on striking for the past day. So, the process of preparation for the next attack is underway."

In addition, according to him, a lot will depend on the weather.

"Right now, the weather is just normal for the use of more precise weapons. The Shaheds now, as a rule, work in the dark, and missile weapons can be used throughout the day... They have their own plans. There are complex factors. Both the weather and the holidays, and the presence of rockets, and frost. Therefore, it is very difficult to say unequivocally that any one element prevails," he concluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 2, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that the Russian Federation most often uses Iranian Shahed drones to attempt to strike Kyiv.