Up to 260 occupiers killed and wounded in series of AFU’s strikes in Zaporizhzhia Region

At least 260 soldiers of the Russian army of occupation were killed or wounded as a result of a series of strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the facilities of the occupiers in the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region earlier this week.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

It is reported that on Monday, January 2, the Ukrainian military struck the enemy's military facilities in the occupied Melitopol, Tokmak, Berdiansk, Polohy, and Vasylivka.

According to the General Staff, the AFU destroyed two warehouses with ammunition and up to 10 units of the occupiers' equipment.

The Ukrainian military also hit two points of deployment of the occupiers. Enemy losses are estimated at approximately 260 killed and wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 3, the losses of Russian troops increased by another 720 killed soldiers, as well as by almost 30 units of various types of equipment.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the updated number of dead as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the deployment point of the mobilized in occupied Makiyivka, Donetsk Region.