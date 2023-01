Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 720 soldiers of the Russian occupation army, as well as destroyed almost 30 units of enemy equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the information of the command, on Tuesday, January 3, the losses of the occupiers increased by 720 killed people.

At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost a total of 108,910 soldiers.

Losses of military equipment of the occupiers over the past day:

tanks — 3,038 (+2);

armored combat vehicles — 6,106 (+6);

artillery systems — 2,039 (+6);

MLRS — 242;

anti-aircraft defense means — 215 (+1);

planes — 283;

helicopters — 270;

operational-tactical level drones — 1,842 (+3);

cruise missiles — 723;

ships and boats — 16;

automotive equipment — 4,745 (+10);

special equipment — 181;

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, January 3, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the new number of people killed as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces on the location of the occupiers in Makiyivka, Donetsk region.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the AFU has carried out 4 strikes on the places of concentration of Russian manpower and equipment.