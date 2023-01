Russia's preparation for a new wave of mobilization this year is a serious challenge that indicates the Russians' intention to wage war for a long time.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"The mobilization is really strong there, and it's really a very serious challenge. And it shows that they are determined to fight for a long time," she said.

Maliar emphasized that the formation of private armies indicates the demotivation of regular troops.

"They don't understand mainly what they have to die for here. Secondly, really, taking into account how the Russian authorities treat them - they don't want to fight. That's why private individuals are motivated, they fight for money. This suggests that they no longer have enough regular resources," she explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

During the day of January 2, Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on areas where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the confrontation with the full-scale military aggression of Russia over the past day eliminated 750 soldiers and more than 30 units of the enemy's equipment.