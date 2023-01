During the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted seven missile strikes, 18 airstrikes and carried out more than 85 attacks using MLRSes, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population.

This follows from a statement by the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains in the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut area and are trying to improve the tactical position of their troops in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and Avdiyivka directions. The enemy is defending itself in the Novopavlovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Soledar, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region," the message says.

It is also noted that the situation in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions has not changed significantly, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected. Shelled the areas of Karpovychi, Leonivka, and Hremiyach settlements of the Chernihiv Region; Romashkove and Rozhkovychi - Sumy and Strilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ternove, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Ambarne in the Kharkiv Region. The Air Forces of the AFU destroyed 45 Iranian kamikaze drones on New Year's Eve

More than 15 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiyansk, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region and Makiyivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane, and Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, and Mykilske in the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were affected on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The enemy does not stop shelling the civilian infrastructure of cities and towns along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson was affected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 3, the AFU defeated the Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

During the day of January 2, the Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on areas where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the confrontation with the full-scale military aggression of Russia over the past day eliminated 750 soldiers and more than 30 units of the enemy's equipment.