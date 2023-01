The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the rules for importing drones into Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The government has simplified the rules for importing unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) into Ukraine as humanitarian aid. At today's meeting, amendments were made to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers 174 Some Issues of Importing Drones into Ukraine under Martial Law dated May 1, 2022. The resolution clearly states that the import of civil and dual-purpose drones does not require the provision of any additional documents - including the end user's warranty letters," the message reads.

In particular, the passage of such unmanned aircraft must be carried out at the place of crossing the customs border of Ukraine by submitting a declaration in paper or electronic form, filled out by the person transporting them, in the form according to Appendix 1 without applying measures of non-tariff regulation of foreign economic activity and without issuing guarantee letters.

"In this way, the situation will be resolved when volunteers had problems with importing ordinary civilian drones and dual-use drones into Ukraine - no one will demand additional documents from them, including guarantee letters. The adoption of the resolution will contribute to the implementation of a simplified procedure for importing such goods into Ukraine humanitarian aid in the conditions of martial law," said First Deputy Prime Minister / Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, almost a thousand drones purchased as part of the Drone Army project are already helping the defenders of Ukraine defeat the Russian occupiers.