Pensions in Ukraine will be indexed in March.

This was announced by Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Then the level of inflation will be calculated. So, closer to February, we will understand by what percentage of inflation we will index pensions in March," she said.

According to the minister, the government will find funds for pension indexation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, Oksana Zholnovych reported that the draft state budget for 2023, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers for approval by the Verkhovna Rada, does not yet provide funds for indexation of pensions in March.

The Verkhovna Rada determined the date of the annual indexation of pensions - March 1, 2022.

The Law of Ukraine On State Budget does not provide for an increase in the minimum pension in 2023. It will amount to UAH 2,093. Thus, there will be no recalculation of overtime pay (for non-working pensioners), allowances and promotions, minimum pension payments, maximum pension, which depend on the subsistence minimum.

In peacetime, the minimum pension in Ukraine grew by the projected level of inflation or more.

Meanwhile, from October 1, 2022, as a result of planned calculations, the pensions of 2.8 million pensioners increased. Meanwhile, under certain circumstances, some Ukrainians have the right to retire 10 years earlier.