China's railway cargo delivery volume reached 3.9 bln metric tons in 2022, up 4.7% year-on-year, according to the national railway operator. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Railway cargo services raked in ¥478.6 bln ($69.23 billion) last year, rising 9.8% over 2021, data from the China State Railway Group Co Ltd showed.

China saw some 4,100 km of new railway lines put into operation in 2022, and over half of them were high-speed railways.

This year, the national railway operator expects passenger trips to climb over 67% from that of 2022, and estimates that overall transportation revenue will generally rebound to the level before the epidemic.

Over 3,000 km of new railway lines will be put into service in 2023, with 2,500 km being high-speed railways.