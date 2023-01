During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 4 strikes on the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment during the day," it says.

In addition, the units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the current day carried out a fire defeat of 2 control points and 4 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the confrontation with Russia's full-scale military aggression over the past day eliminated 750 soldiers and more than 30 pieces of enemy equipment.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army reduced activity in the Bakhmut area, since the Armed Forces in this area received reinforcements. In the near future, the enemy will not be able to capture Bakhmut.

Also, on New Year's Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the place of base of Russian troops in the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which 400 occupiers were killed and 300 were wounded.