Russians Shell Residential Quarter Of Kurakhove In Donetsk Region In Morning, 1 Person Killed, 2 Injured - Gov

On Tuesday morning, the Russian military fired artillery at a residential quarter of Kurakhove, Donetsk Region, one person was killed and two were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the morning, the Russians fired artillery at Kurakhove - they hit a residential quarter. According to preliminary information, 1 person was killed, 2 more were injured," he wrote.

During the enemy attack, 1 shell hit a high-rise building.

In addition, a water infrastructure facility was damaged and windows were knocked out in buildings near the hit site.

Kyrylenko once again called on residents of the Donetsk Region to evacuate to safer regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers did not abandon plans to capture the entire Donetsk Region.