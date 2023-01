With the onset of frost, Russian troops can intensify the use of heavy equipment at the front. However, the initiative can be intercepted by our defenders. This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi, on the air of the telethon.

"At the moment, we can see from the dynamics of losses that there is now a sharp amplitude of growth in manpower and minimal in equipment. Because they cannot use it due to such viscous soil. When the frosts hit and the soil freezes, both sides will have an opportunity the use of striking techniques," Cherevatyi said.

According to him, it is about the use of tanks, BMPs and armored personnel carriers, but depending on how frozen the ground is.

"And here who will take the initiative. Of course, our commanders have shown in previous times that we outplayed the Russians in such staff games and better took into account all aspects of the theater of operations, and I believe that this time it will be the same," Cherevatyi concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian army has reduced its activity near Bakhmut, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received reinforcements in this area. They will not be able to capture Bakhmut in the near future.

Also, on New Year's Eve, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the base of Russian servicemen in the occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region, as a result of which 400 were killed and 300 of the occupiers were injured.