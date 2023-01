Ukraine Will Not Be Able To Create Iron Dome Like Israeli One In Coming Years - Air Force

Ukraine will not be able to create an air defense system similar to the Israeli Iron Dome in the coming years, this requires significant resources and a large number of relevant equipment.

The speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the coming years, we will not create a single "dome" over the entire territory of Ukraine - this is impossible physically, because it is simply impossible to put air defense systems behind such a length of our borders and block strategically important facilities inside the country. It should be a huge amount of equipment, it is incredibly expensive, it requires a huge state and human resource, in particular," Ihnat said.

He added that in other countries, the air defense system covers not the entire territory, but only certain objects or directions, but fighter jets are used to protect other areas.

Ihnat stressed that it is more relevant for Ukraine to get new aircraft with modern radars, modern missiles, sighting and navigation systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 31, during a missile attack on Ukraine, the Russians fired more than 20 cruise missiles, and the air defense forces destroyed 12 of them.

On December 29, air defense forces destroyed 58 of 70 enemy missiles fired at Ukraine.